Secretive CEDIY left Galway communities in dark on IPAS

Bradley Bytes – A sort of polical column by Dara Bradley

The Government’s inability or unwillingness to communicate with communities sowed seeds of division on immigration.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (CEDIY) was abysmal at communicating about properties in Galway that had been contracted to provide accommodation for International Protection applicants through IPAS (International Protection Accommodation Service).

Its modus operandi was to issue updates to Oireachtas members and sometimes – but not always – councillors, a few days before migrants moved in.

These updates, issued as PDF files, were templates with generic stats, and a bit of place-specific info thrown in.

CEDIY never told local newspapers and radio – the medium by which communities stay informed – in advance of IPAS centres opening.

If CEDIY was asked about a specific property, a representative answered. But the Department never proactively engaged with the media to explain in advance about properties contracted for IPAS. Media had to know where it was happening (the exact Eircode), before CEDIY commented.

Media then relied on tip-offs from TDs and Senators – the bush telegraph – for information on new IPAS centres.

This CEDIY-style consultation created a vacuum of information. And that vacuum created fear of the unknown. These fears were then stoked by malign, often non-local influences with far-right tendencies.

Last month, this newspaper asked CEDIY for information on properties in Galway being considered for IPAS.

“We don’t share information on the potential locations of our centres, to protect the safety and privacy of people seeking international protection,” a spokesperson replied.

So they don’t tell people when they are considering potential locations for IPAS centres, and they don’t tell people after they’ve decided, either.

The response highlights CEDIY’s lack of trust in people in the very communities that they want to welcome international protection applicants.

The between-the-lines reading of the reply was that CEDIY was afraid properties would be criminally damaged if they gave advance notice. And so, it operated secretly instead.

But trust is a two-way street. And because of CEDIY secrecy, there is a growing number of people who do not trust the Government and Government agencies about accommodating migrants.

This is no way to run a country and it does a disservice to the genuine international protection applicants, fleeing war and persecution who would find communities far more welcoming if Government were open, communicated clearly and trusted them.

CEDIY’s approach was ‘trust us’ because ‘we know best’. It no longer holds the integration brief. That transferred to the Department of Justice, under Minister Jim O’Callaghan.

As former Taoiseach Enda Kenny said: “Paddy likes to know what the story is.” Will the Department of Justice trust people and be more open about its approach to the public’s thirst for knowledge about IPAS centres in their communities?

Pictured: Enda Kenny at a Connacht Rugby match during his time as Taoiseach. His pronouncement that ‘Paddy likes to know’ should be heeded by Government agencies when it comes to telling people about planned IPAS Centres in their communities.