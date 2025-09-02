Secretaries and caretakers strike outside Hildegarde Naughton's city office

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Secretaries and caretakers from across Galway have been picketing in the city over pension parity.

A group – donned with posters and umbrellas – have gathered outside Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton’s constituency office in Woodquay this lunchtime.

It’s the latest action in the nationwide strike, which has seen secretaries and caretakers picket outside schools across the country since last Thursday.

These people spoke to Sarah Slevin at the picket line: