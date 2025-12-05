  • Services

Second taxi protest planned for Galway next week

Published:

  Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A second taxi protest will take place in Galway city next week.

Taxi Drivers Ireland says nothing has changed since they first raised objections to fixed fares by Uber, and so the industry is going up a gear.

From next Monday until Saturday the 13th of December, they will engage in a six-day nationwide protest campaign.

Next Tuesday, another slow-down will take place in Galway from 3-6PM, with route going from the Harbour Hotel, through to Spanish Arch, Eyre Square and looping back along Forster Street.

Meanwhile, in Dublin

After a number of one-day protests taxi drivers have announced 6 days of stoppages, starting from Monday.

They say after 4 weeks of warnings, protests, and direct appeals, the Government has failed to take any meaningful action over fixed-fares.

The action on Monday, Wednesday and Friday will begin at 7am- with vehicles moving in convoy from Mountjoy Square to Merrion Square in Dublin city centre where they’ll stay parked until 5pm.

Dublin Airport will be targeted on Tuesday and Thursday evening – and again on Saturday, followed by a rolling convoy into the city centre.

 

