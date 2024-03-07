Second person in Ireland confirmed as having measles based in West
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A second person in Ireland has been confirmed as having measles, and is based in the west of the country.
Measles is a highly infectious disease, particularly in children under one, pregnant women, and the immunosuppressed.
The HPSC said it was notified yesterday of the case – which is understood to involve a teenager.
The HSE is finalising plans for the roll out of a MMR vaccine catch-up programme in response to a rise in measles case in the UK and Europe.
The first confirmed case here this year led to the death of a person in early February.
