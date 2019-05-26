Second Court Ballinasloe LEA: Connolly and Donohue make progress

The distribution of Timmy Broderick’s surplus in the Ballinasloe has been completed with Dermot Connolly (SF) and Aidan Donohue (FG) being the main beneficiaries.
So far Broderick and Michael Connolly (FF) have been elected on the first count with six seats to be decided.
Peter Keaveney (FG), Declan Geraghty (Ind) and Connolly (SF) set to take three of the remaining four seats with independent Aisling Dolan and Fine Gael’s Aidan Donohue battling it out for the final seat.
Sitting Councillor Michael Finnerty looks set to lose out.
Ballinasloe
Number of seats: 6
Electorate: 23,513
Total poll: 13,462
Spoiled votes: 211
Total valid poll: 13,251
Quota: 1,894
First count
Timmy Broderick (Ind) 2,362
Michael Connolly (FF) 2,168
Peter Keaveney (FG) 1,632
Declan Geraghty (Ind) 1,541
Dermot Connolly (SF) 1,387
Aisling Dolan (Ind) 1,082
Aidan Donohue (FG) 845
Michael Finnerty (FG) 697
Mike Kelly (FF) 511
Ken Campbell (SD) 407
Harriet Bruce (Ind) 311
Kenneth O’Brien (FF) 308
Second count
Distribution of Broderick’s surplus
Peter Keaveney (FG) +19 1,651
Declan Geraghty (Ind) +39 1,580
Dermot Connolly (SF) +113 1500
Aisling Dolan (Ind) +60 1,142
Aidan Donohue (FG) +99 944
Michael Finnerty (FG) +23 720
Mike Kelly (FF) +25 536
Ken Campbell (SD) +39 446
Harriet Bruce (Ind) +33 344
Kenneth O’Brien (FF) +18 326