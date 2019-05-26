Second Court Ballinasloe LEA: Connolly and Donohue make progress

The distribution of Timmy Broderick’s surplus in the Ballinasloe has been completed with Dermot Connolly (SF) and Aidan Donohue (FG) being the main beneficiaries.

So far Broderick and Michael Connolly (FF) have been elected on the first count with six seats to be decided.

Peter Keaveney (FG), Declan Geraghty (Ind) and Connolly (SF) set to take three of the remaining four seats with independent Aisling Dolan and Fine Gael’s Aidan Donohue battling it out for the final seat.

Sitting Councillor Michael Finnerty looks set to lose out.

Ballinasloe

Number of seats: 6

Electorate: 23,513

Total poll: 13,462

Spoiled votes: 211

Total valid poll: 13,251

Quota: 1,894

First count

Timmy Broderick (Ind) 2,362

Michael Connolly (FF) 2,168

Peter Keaveney (FG) 1,632

Declan Geraghty (Ind) 1,541

Dermot Connolly (SF) 1,387

Aisling Dolan (Ind) 1,082

Aidan Donohue (FG) 845

Michael Finnerty (FG) 697

Mike Kelly (FF) 511

Ken Campbell (SD) 407

Harriet Bruce (Ind) 311

Kenneth O’Brien (FF) 308

Second count

Distribution of Broderick’s surplus

Peter Keaveney (FG) +19 1,651

Declan Geraghty (Ind) +39 1,580

Dermot Connolly (SF) +113 1500

Aisling Dolan (Ind) +60 1,142

Aidan Donohue (FG) +99 944

Michael Finnerty (FG) +23 720

Mike Kelly (FF) +25 536

Ken Campbell (SD) +39 446

Harriet Bruce (Ind) +33 344

Kenneth O’Brien (FF) +18 326