Second Count Loughrea LEA: Curley is third man home

The second count in the Loughrea area has been completed and has resulted in Fianna Fail’s Shane Curley being elected which means three of the five seats have been filled.
Earlier the Fine Gael pair of Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher and Jimmy McClearn were elected in the first count.
There are five seats up for grabs in this electoral with Portumna hurling goalkeeper Ivan Canning expected to take the fourth while veteran Pat Hynes is expected to retain his independent seat in Loughrea
This has become one of the more predictable electoral areas in the county and the five seats are expected to be filled within the next couple of hours.
Shane Curley has been elected a councillor at his first attempt. The 28 year old is a secondary school teacher in Athenry and is also a well-known hurling referee.
Loughrea
Number of seats: 5
Electorate: 18,729
Total poll: 10,503
Spoiled votes: 165
Total valid poll: 10,338
Quota: 1,724
First count:
Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher (FG) 2,152
Jimmy McClearn (FG) 2,045
Shane Curley (FF) 1,581
Ivan Canning (FF) 1,564
Pat Hynes (Ind) 948
Pat Flanagan (FF) 738
Joe Campbell (Aontu) 661
Annmarie Roche (SF) 332
Eoin Madden (Ind) 321
Maher and McClearn elected
Second count
Distribution of Maher’s surplus
Shane Curley (FF) +161 1,742
Ivan Canning (FF) +25 1,589
Pat Hynes (Ind) +104 1,052
Pat Flanagan (FF) +76 814
Joe Campbell (Aontu) +13 674
Annmarie Roche (SF) +21 353
Eoin Madden (Ind) +28 349
Curley elected