Second Count Loughrea LEA: Curley is third man home

The second count in the Loughrea area has been completed and has resulted in Fianna Fail’s Shane Curley being elected which means three of the five seats have been filled.

Earlier the Fine Gael pair of Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher and Jimmy McClearn were elected in the first count.

There are five seats up for grabs in this electoral with Portumna hurling goalkeeper Ivan Canning expected to take the fourth while veteran Pat Hynes is expected to retain his independent seat in Loughrea

This has become one of the more predictable electoral areas in the county and the five seats are expected to be filled within the next couple of hours.

Shane Curley has been elected a councillor at his first attempt. The 28 year old is a secondary school teacher in Athenry and is also a well-known hurling referee.

Loughrea

Number of seats: 5

Electorate: 18,729

Total poll: 10,503

Spoiled votes: 165

Total valid poll: 10,338

Quota: 1,724

First count:

Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher (FG) 2,152

Jimmy McClearn (FG) 2,045

Shane Curley (FF) 1,581

Ivan Canning (FF) 1,564

Pat Hynes (Ind) 948

Pat Flanagan (FF) 738

Joe Campbell (Aontu) 661

Annmarie Roche (SF) 332

Eoin Madden (Ind) 321

Maher and McClearn elected

Second count

Distribution of Maher’s surplus

Shane Curley (FF) +161 1,742

Ivan Canning (FF) +25 1,589

Pat Hynes (Ind) +104 1,052

Pat Flanagan (FF) +76 814

Joe Campbell (Aontu) +13 674

Annmarie Roche (SF) +21 353

Eoin Madden (Ind) +28 349

Curley elected