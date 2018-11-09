Galway Bay fm newsroom – A second attempt to change a retail premises at Quay Street in the city into a café has been unsuccessful.
Earlier this year, the city council refused planning permission for the café at 6 Quay Street, stating that it would set an undesirable precedent.
That decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála, which has upheld the decision of the council.
Second attempt to secure planning for city cafe is unsuccessful
