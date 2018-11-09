Second attempt to secure planning for city cafe is unsuccessful

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A second attempt to change a retail premises at Quay Street in the city into a café has been unsuccessful.
Earlier this year, the city council refused planning permission for the café at 6 Quay Street, stating that it would set an undesirable precedent.
That decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála, which has upheld the decision of the council.

