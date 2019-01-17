Seat enters SUV sector

Seat has entered the big SUV segment with their new Tarraco that looks set to bring new customers and a boost for its brand image. It sits at the top of Seat’s SUV family, as the bigger brother to both the Ateca and Arona, and mixes the latest technology, agile handling and practicality that you get from a big five or seven-seat SUV.

Seat designers claim that it blends the key attributes of every vehicle in the SEAT range: design and functionality, sportiness and comfort, accessibility and quality, and technology and emotion; but in a form factor that suits a wider variety of lifestyles. Drivers, they say will appreciate the Tarraco’s balance between self-confidence and elegance. It is available in two trim levels; SE and Xcellence.

“We are very excited to welcome the Tarraco to Ireland in February of next year,” said Niall Phillips, Brand Director at Seat Ireland.

“There has never been a greater demand in the Irish market for SUV vehicles and Seat has been satisfying this demand over the past two years through its existing SUV range comprised of the Seat Ateca and Arona, models which have enjoyed remarkable success,” he says.

Two petrol variants are available: a four-cylinder 1.5 litre TSI unit that produces 150PS and is linked to a six-speed manual transmission powering the front wheels, and a 2.0 litre, 190PS offering mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox and 4Drive total traction system.

There are two diesel options, both 2.0 litre TDIs, with power outputs of 150PS and 190PS respectively. The 150PS variant can be connected to either a front-wheel drive, six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG with 4Drive system. The higher-powered version is solely available in 4Drive/seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Prices start at €34,700 for the five-seat petrol SE model with the diesel range kicking off at €37,205.