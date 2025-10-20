Search to intensify tomorrow morning for missing University of Galway student

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The search is to intensify tomorrow morning for missing University of Galway student Conor Harrington.

The 20-year-old has been missing since last Wednesday and significant air, land and sea searches have been taking place

Crews will gather in Renville in Oranmore tomorrow morning to continue the search effort for the Monaghan native

His mother Deirdre Harrington has been speaking to John Morley

