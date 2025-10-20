  • Services

Services

Search to intensify tomorrow morning for missing University of Galway student

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Search to intensify tomorrow morning for missing University of Galway student
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The search is to intensify tomorrow morning for missing University of Galway student Conor Harrington.

The 20-year-old has been missing since last Wednesday and significant air, land and sea searches have been taking place

Crews will gather in Renville in Oranmore tomorrow morning to continue the search effort for the Monaghan native

His mother Deirdre Harrington has been speaking to John Morley

And the full interview with Deirdre can be heard on Galway Talks tomorrow morning from 9

More like this:
no_space
Galway based technology company to hold AI training in the city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway-based technology company Nuuaa has launched a ...

no_space
Sod turned on €9.5m community centre for Maigh Cuilinn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMinister Dara Calleary has turned the sod on the new ...

no_space
Galway Simon Community wins Public Choice Award at National Community Housing Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Simon Community has won the Public Choice Awar...

no_space
Plans move forward for 62 new homes in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe go-ahead has been given by councillors for a majo...

no_space
High speed fibre broadband now available for over 2,000 Barnaderg premises

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHigh speed fibre broadband is now available for almos...

no_space
City insurance firm partners with 'Best Buddies' to support people with disabilities

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCity-based travel insurance firm MAWDY has partnered ...

no_space
Gaeltacht and Social Protection Minister in Galway today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Communi...

no_space
Freudenburg Medical to invest €100k in Scoil Éinne Spiddal

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMedtech firm Freudenberg Medical, which has a base in...

no_space
Galway research 'a step forward' in bowel cancer treatment

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMResearch from the University of Galway is being descr...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up