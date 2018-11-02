Search on for winner of lotto prize in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Lottery is making an urgent appeal to the Galway winner of 250-thousand euro to claim their prize.

It comes as the claim deadline looms with only 28 days remaining before the ticket is void.

The winning Quick Pick ticket for the Lotto Plus 2 draw was purchased at Easons, Shop Street on Friday the 31st of August.

Galway Lotto players are being urged to check their tickets to claim the quarter-million prize before the 30th of November.

