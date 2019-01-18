Search of shoreline to resume in bid to find missing Salthill man

Galway Bay fm newsroom:
Searches of the coastline from Oranmore will continue tomorrow (Sat) and Sunday to try and locate a Salthill man who has been missing since last week.
25-year-old Robert Murray was last seen on Tuesday January 8th at Shop Street at around 10:15pm.
He is described as 5 feet 10 inches in height, of thin build with black hair.
When last seen Rob was wearing black trousers, and a khaki green jacket.
A search will take place from Calasanctius College in Oranmore tomorrow at 8:45 am.
It’s planned to continue on Sunday from 9:45am from the same location.
Volunteers who want to participate in the search are urged to bring appropriate clothing and footwear
