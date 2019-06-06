Search is on for Galway Santa!

The search is on for Santa Claus – not the real one, but a man of a certain age and disposition (not to mention follicular talent) to star as the centrepiece of a Galway spectacular this Christmas.

Elf Town is coming back to Galway – and they are already searching for Santa lookalikes to work as part of their team.

“Those who are successful in applying can be part of one of the best and biggest Santa experiences in Ireland,” said Barry Battle, one of the brains behind Elf Town.

“We are looking for someone who is jolly and fun. We need someone who is good with children and people of all ages,” added fellow organiser Anthony Hourigan.

The job ad, which appeared in last week’s Connacht Tribune, has been placed now to give would-be Santas the chance to get into character.

“Do you dream of being paid to wear the latest cutting-edge red suit? If you want to get paid to grow a long white beard, then this opportunity is for you,” it reads.

“The successful applicants can earn up to €700 per week for making a child’s dream come true and if you are lucky this Christmas Santa Claus will grace you with his presents,” it continues, with tongue in cheek.

