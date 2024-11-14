Search for woman missing off Silverstrand heading into third day

The search for a woman missing off the coast is heading into a third day today.

The woman in her thirties from Spiddal went missing on Tuesday, after taking a swim at Silverstrand in Barna.

Search efforts were hampered by heavy fog last night with emergency teams expected to try again later this morning.

She was one of two people reported missing in the area, and the body of the other, 74 year old Johnny Duhan, was recovered on Tuesday evening.

The songwriter will be laid to rest following funeral mass in New Inn tomorrow afternoon.