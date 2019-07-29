Search for new hospice site

The search goes on to find a site to build a new hospice for Galway, according to the charity’s Annual Report which was released this week.

The Hospice, which had planning permission overturned on a site in the Meadows at Merlin Park, said its hopes were ‘dashed’ when An Bord Pleanála upheld an appeal against Galway City Council’s decision to grant permission, based on environmental grounds.

Chief Executive of Galway Hospice, Mary Nash, said demand for their services was expected to double over the next ten years and so it was imperative that they find a site for a new facility.

“It is essential that the new hospice is built as soon as possible. We are working to identify a new site for Galway Hospice so we can make sure that in years to come, more of our family, friends and neighbours benefit from expert specialist palliative care and end-of-life care when life comes full circle,” she said.

In launching the Hospice’s annual ‘Impact Statement’, Ms Nash revealed that along with almost €5m in funding from the HSE, a further €2m was raised from supporters to run their services.

“We are grateful for the €4.9m we receive from the HSE annually, however this does not cover the cost of running the service and in 2018 we needed to raise over €2.1m to cover the deficit. We are extremely thankful to our donors and supporters who so generously give to Galway Hospice to assist with reaching our fundraising target and we ask for your continued support in 2019,” said Ms Nash.

“No two people are the same and that’s why our care is about tailoring what we do to the needs of each person as an individual.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.