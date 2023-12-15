The search for a missing Clifden man has been stood down as the body of a man was found in Moycullen

38 year old John Hand had been missing since Wednesday and a public appeal had been made





Gardai have confirmed that Mr Hand has been found deceased

The post Search for missing Clifden man stood down as body found in Moycullen appeared first on Galway Bay FM.