Search for missing Clifden man stood down as body found in Moycullen
The search for a missing Clifden man has been stood down as the body of a man was found in Moycullen
38 year old John Hand had been missing since Wednesday and a public appeal had been made
Gardai have confirmed that Mr Hand has been found deceased
