  • Services

Services

Search dog with Galway Mountain Rescue retires after proud service

Published:

Search dog with Galway Mountain Rescue retires after proud service
Share story:

A search dog with Galway Mountain Rescue is retiring after four years of proud service.

Syd, a black labrador, and his handler Jarlath Folan qualified in April 2019 and have conducted numerous searchers since.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Syd was responsible for finding a person who had been missing overnight, and finding shoes at the side of a lake that led to the recovery of a missing person.

The Search and Rescue Dog Association it wishes Syd a long, happy retirement with plenty of long walks and lazy afternoons.

 

The post Search dog with Galway Mountain Rescue retires after proud service appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Plan for segregated cycle lines on Western Distributor Road included in City Budget

A provision in the 2024 City Council Budget will include the construction of segregated cycle lin...

no_space
Fitzmaurice says country has gotten “too politically correct” amid criticism of “thugs and yobbos”

As a country, we’ve gotten too politically correct and people are now afraid to talk about ...

no_space
New management team in place for Millers Lane project

A new management team is now in place for an active travel project in Knocknacarra. The Millers L...

no_space
Westside Christmas Market & Family Day to take place tomorrow

The Westside Christmas Market & Family Day is to take place tomorrow. The Mayor of Galway Edd...

no_space
Step forward for flood-deterrent works and water reduction pond in Claregalway

There has been a step forward for the construction of a water reduction or attenuation pond in Cl...

no_space
€20m for new wastewater plants in Craughwell and Clarinbridge

The villages of Clarinbridge and Craughwell can now look towards future expansion and growth R...

no_space
UHG second most overcrowded hospital in the country today

UHG is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today Nationally, 484 people are waiti...

no_space
Minimum joint salary of €115K needed to buy new 3-bed semi in Galway

Surveryors have found that buyers need a minimum combined salary of €115,000 to buy a new three-b...

no_space
Loughrea Hotel and Spa named Top Wedding Hotel in Ireland

The Loughrea Hotel and Spa has been named the Top Wedding Hotel in Ireland. Owner Pat McDonagh sa...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up