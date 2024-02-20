Seanad to discuss bill to stop Derrybrien Wind Farm being decomissioned
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A bill to stop Derrybrien Wind Farm from being decommissioned will be discussed in the Seanad this evening.
The court ruling for its dismantling will be debated from 6:15PM, and the topic is being proposed by Senator Michael McDowell
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He will be arguing that the government is misinterpreting EU law and that there is no requirement to decommission the €200 million site.
Senators Victor Boyhan, Tom Clonan, Gerard Craughwell, Sharon Keogan and Rónán Mullen have co-signed the Bill.
The post Seanad to discuss bill to stop Derrybrien Wind Farm being decomissioned appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Small group of lecturers gather outside ATU Galway as part of national protest
A small group of lecturers have gathered outside ATU Galway in the past hour as part of a nationa...
“Bedtime Adventures” sensory experience to come to Claregalway for children with additional needs
An interactive experience for children aged 6 and under with additional needs and lifelong health...
Council’s threat to pull club’s licence after members added splash of colour!
A Galway City soccer club was sent a letter from Galway City Council threatening to revoke its li...
University of Galway ‘should use its own land’ for student accommodation
University of Galway should be looking to redevelop its own vacant and dilapidated buildings in N...
Rahoon native sets up Galway’s first official trail running club
The modern human lifestyle has brought with it many luxuries . . . at the touch of a button, you ...
EU fund provides €1m for retrofitting in Galway city’s Westside
Residents in the Westside area of Galway city will benefit from a one million euro EU grant dedic...
Galway developer seals the deal for first ever cost rental homes in Galway City
A substantial residential development by developer, Tom Coyle, is well under way by his construct...
County Council will finally be able to use CCTV to prosecute illegal dumpers after five year block
Galway County Council will shortly be able to use CCTV to prosecute illegal dumpers – after...
County Councillor says gym membership should be an allowable health expense
A County Councillor says Gym Membership should be an allowable health expense Fianna Fáil Council...