Seanad hears of “impasse” on new school building for Scoil Mhuire in Moycullen

The Seanad has heard of a “sort of impasse” on a long-planned new school building for Scoil Mhuire in Moycullen.

Planning was approved last year for a new two story, 16 classroom build behind the existing school, with a new entrance.





But Senator Sean Kyne has voiced concerns in the Seanad over an apparent lack of progress.

Minister Neale Richmond said it is on a capital list to be delivered under the Government’s ADAPT programme – but acknowledged progress is slow.

And Fine Gael Senator Kyne wasn’t convinced by the reply.

