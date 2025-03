This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Seanad has heard that homes just 7km from Galway City are still without broadband after Storm Eowyn.

Raising the issue, Ahascragh-based Senator Ronan Mullen said it’s an “astonishing” situation.

He said he’d been contacted by a home-owner in Corcullen, who’s been told that eir hasn’t moved to replace fallen lines.

Senator Mullen offered it’s hard to understand how this could be the case – two months later.