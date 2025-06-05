Seanad hears funding plea for reopening of Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Seanad has heard an exasperated plea for funding that’s urgently needed to reopen Dungauire Castle in Kinvara.

Senator PJ Murphy says this is the third tourism season the castle has been closed.

It follows a recent meeting of Galway County Council which heard there’s confusion and misinformation among the public over the castle.

It’s not owned by the local authority as commonly stated – but is still owned by the Shannon Airport Group.

Galway County Council is willing to take it over, but requires a funding commitment from Government do do so, as expensive capital works are needed.

Senator Murphy says this an iconic attraction for tourists and it has to be reopened.