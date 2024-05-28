Seanad hears Claregalway needs and deserves bypass like in Moycullen

The village of Claregalway needs and deserves a bypass like the one recently delivered in Moycullen.

That’s the message delivered by Senator Sean Kyne in the Seanad, as he spoke about the positive transformation the project has brought about.





It comes as Galway County Council has recently made a fresh funding application to get the ball rolling on the long-awaited Claregalway bypass.

But Senator Kyne said we’ve heard that countless times since 2008 – and noted Transport Minister Eamon Ryan isn’t “overly enamoured” with new roads.

Senator Kyne said more concrete clarity is needed – and reflected on what the Moycullen Bypass has achieved.

