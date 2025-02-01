  • Services

Services

Seanad Elections Update

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Seanad Elections Update
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Counting has resumed in the Seanad Elections – With two Galway candidates currently doing well in the vote for the 11-seat Agricultural panel.

Of the 11 seats to be filled on this panel,  4 candidates have been elected.

They are: Malcolm Noonan, Joanne Collins, Victor Boyhan and Paul Daly,

Polling well among the Galway candidates are Moycullen-based Independent Ireland Councillor Noel Thomas and Ardrahan Fine Gael Councillor PJ Murphy.

Following the 16th count, PJ Murphy had 69,792 with Thomas on 69,412. Both still short of the quota of 95,667

However, their vote has them in 7th and 8th currently.

Ballinasloe Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan, outgoing Independent Senator and former Roscommon/Galway TD Eugene Murphy and Oranmore Fianna Fail Councillor Cillian Keane have been excluded.

Earlier today, Loughrea area Fianna Fáil Councillor Shane Curley and outgoing Fine Gael Senator Moycullen’s Sean Kyne were elected to the Senate on the Cultural and Educational panel.

Ahascragh-native Ronan Mullen and city-native Alice Mary Higgins were both re-elected to the NUI panel.

There are still 3 other panels still to be counted with Galway interest in each.

21 candidates will contest the 11 seat Labour Panel – They include outgoing Independent Senator and Salthill native Gerard Craughwell along with former Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte who lost her seat in November.

30 candidates are contesting the 9 seat Industrial and Commercial Panel – they include Portumna native Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, and outgoing Fianna Fail Senator Ollie Crowe.

21 candidates are vying for a place on the 7 seat Administrative Panel including Fine Gael’s Niamh Madden from Portumna who unsuccessfully contested the general election.

More like this:
no_space
Seanad Elections Update – 12 Noon

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCounting has resumed in the Seanad Elections - With t...

no_space
Galway’s greatest backers given the Croke Park seal of approval

They’ve been behind Galway GAA on all fronts for decades, sponsoring the county teams before spon...

no_space
State accused of misleading housing stats

The Government has been accused of using “misleading” housing statistics to disguise slow progres...

no_space
High-speed connectivity on the way as over 2,100 near Clonfert and Maam

The company delivering the new future-proofed, high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the Gov...

no_space
Man due in court for armed robbery at Ballybrit commercial premises

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man's been arrested and charged in connection with ...

no_space
Councillors Noel Thomas and PJ Murphy polling well in election for Seanad seat

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCounting in the Seanad elections is continuing this e...

no_space
'Pause for Peace' event to take place in city tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Galway Alliance Against War is asking everyone to...

no_space
Emergency services maintain "minimal" presence at Claregalway Corporate Park following 3-day battery incident

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEmergency services are maintaining a "minimal" presen...

no_space
Volunteers urgently needed for emergency response hubs across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMVolunteers are urgently needed across Galway to help ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up