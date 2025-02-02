Seanad Elections Update – PJ Murphy and Gerald Craughwell are elected to the Seanad with Anne Rabbitte in running for final seat.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Salthill Native Gerald Craughwell and Ardrahan’s PJ Murphy have been elected to the Seanad in the last number of hours.

Ardrahan based Councillor Murphy of Fine Gael was the last to be elected to the Agricultural Panel last night following the 24th count with 92,076 votes while outgoing Independent Senator Craughwell was elected to the Labour Panel this morning reaching the quota with 95,751 votes.

Former Fianna Fail TD Anne Rabbitte is also seeking election to this panel and is in a battle for the final two seats with Neasa Cosgrove and Pat Casey.

That means that at the moment, six senators from Galway have been elected.

They are Loughrea area Fianna Fáil Councillor Shane Curley, outgoing Fine Gael Senator Moycullen’s Sean Kyne, Ahascragh-native Ronan Mullen, city-native Alice Mary Higgins, PJ Murphy and Gerald Craughwell.

There are still two panels to be decided.

30 candidates are contesting the 9 seat Industrial and Commercial Panel – they include Portumna native Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association of Ireland and outgoing Fianna Fail Senator Ollie Crowe.

21 candidates are vying for a place on the 7 seat Administrative Panel including Fine Gael’s Niamh Madden from Portumna who unsuccessfully contested the general election.