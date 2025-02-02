  • Services

Seanad Elections Update – 1pm – Ann Rabbitte elimninated as PJ Murphy and Gerald Craughwell are elected to the Seanad

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

PJ Murphy and Gerald Craughwell are elected to the Seanad but Anne Rabbitte has been eliminated.

Salthill Native Gerald Craughwell and Ardrahan’s PJ Murphy have been elected to the Seanad in the last number of hours.

Ardrahan based Councillor Murphy of Fine Gael was the last to be elected to the Agricultural panel last night following the 24th count with 92,076 votes while outgoing Independent Senator Craughwell was elected to the Labour Panel this morning reaching the quota with 95,751 votes.

However, in the last few minutes, Former Fianna Fail TD Anne Rabbitte has been eliminated with the final two seats going to Neasa Cosgrove and Pat Casey.

That means that at the moment, six senators from Galway have been elected.

They are Loughrea area Fianna Fáil Councillor Shane Curley, outgoing Fine Gael Senator Moycullen’s Sean Kyne, Ahascragh-native Ronan Mullen, city-native Alice Mary Higgins, PJ Murphy and Gerald Craughwell.

There are still two panels to be decided.

30 candidates are contesting the 9 seat Industrial and Commercial Panel – they include Portumna native Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, and outgoing Fianna Fail Senator Ollie Crowe.

21 candidates are vying for a place on the 7 seat Administrative Panel including Fine Gael’s Niamh Madden from Portumna who unsuccessfully contested the general election.

