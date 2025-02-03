  • Services

Seanad Elections Update – 10am – Fianna Fail's Ollie Crowe elected

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Outgoing Senator Ollie Crowe of Fianna Fail has become the 7th Senator from Galway to be elected to the Seanad.

The city native was elected last night to the 9 seat Industrial and Commercial panel with 115,859 votes.

However, Portumna native Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association of Ireland was eliminated yesterday in the 8th count with 8,299 votes.

Yesterday, Salthill Native and outgoing independent Senator Gerald Craughwell was elected to the Labour Panel reaching the quota with 95,751 votes making him the sixth senator to be elected from Galway joining Shane Curley, Sean Kyne, Ronan Mullen, Alice Mary Higgins and PJ Murphy.

There is still one panel to be decided. That is the 7 seat Administrative Panel with Fine Gael’s Niamh Madden from Portumna one of the 21 candidates going for one of the 7 seats on offer.

 

