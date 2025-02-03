Seanad Elections conclude with Seven Galway Senators elected

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The 2025 Seanad Elections have concluded with seven Galway Senators elected.

Outgoing Senator Ollie Crowe of Fianna Fail became the 7th Senator to be elected last night after being elected to the 9-seat Industrial and Commercial panel with 115,859 votes.

He joins Gerald Craughwell, Shane Curley, Sean Kyne, Ronan Mullen, Alice Mary Higgins and PJ Murphy.

However, Fine Gael’s Niamh Madden from Portumna was eliminated in the 7th count from the election to the Administrative Panel.

There is still a chance that further Galway candidates will be chosen as 11 senators will be appointed as the Taoiseach’s nominees.