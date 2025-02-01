Seanad Elections – 7pm Update – PJ Murphy elected

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Fine Gael’s PJ Murphy has been elected to the Seanad’s Agricultural panel following the 24th count.

The Ardrahan based Councillor was the last to be elected with 92,076 votes.

However, Independent Ireland’s Noel Thomas was eliminated in the 22nd count with 71,412 votes.

The 11 seats have been filled by Malcolm Noonan, Joanne Collins, Victor Boyhan, Paul Daly, Niall Blaney, Teresa Costello, Eileen Lynch, Sarah O’Reilly, Paraic Brady, Maria Byrne and P.J. Murphy.

Ballinasloe Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan, outgoing Independent Senator and former Roscommon/Galway TD Eugene Murphy and Oranmore Fianna Fail Councillor Cillian Keane were excluded earlier today.

Loughrea area Fianna Fáil Councillor Shane Curley and outgoing Fine Gael Senator Moycullen’s Sean Kyne have been elected to the Senate on the Cultural and Educational panel.

Ahascragh-native Ronan Mullen and city-native Alice Mary Higgins were both re-elected to the NUI panel.

There are still 3 other panels still to be counted with Galway interest in each.

21 candidates will contest the 11 seat Labour Panel – They include outgoing Independent Senator and Salthill native Gerard Craughwell along with former Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte who lost her seat in November.

30 candidates are contesting the 9 seat Industrial and Commercial Panel – they include Portumna native Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, and outgoing Fianna Fail Senator Ollie Crowe and

21 candidates are vying for a place on the 7 seat Administrative Panel including Fine Gael’s Niamh Madden from Portumna who unsuccessfully contested the general election.