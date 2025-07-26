Sean-nós singers launches double CD showcasing her unique talent

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
It is entirely appropriate that a new double CD showcasing the cream of traditional sean-nós singing from Connemara should fall into the care of one of its finest exponents today.
And so it was that “Anáil an Dúchais”, rich in song – over two score of them with words and backgrounds – and rich in the history of sean-nós, saw the light of day, or evening to be more precise, at Tigh Mheaic, Carna, last Friday.
The handsomely-bound double CD is published by Cló Iar-Chonnacht.
It felt there were more Connemara people inside than outside such was the popularity of Bríd Ní Mhaoilchiaráin from Roisín na Mainiach.
Her talent and contribution were eulogised by Micheál Ó Cuaig, and, as unassuming and quiet as ever, the star herself took the stage to thank family and those who assisted with this ambitious project.
Of course Bríd wasn’t let leave the stage without singing an example from the CD’s offerings; her singing and her CD was what the night was all about.
Pictured: Bríd Ní Mhaoilchiaráin, left, and family celebrating her CD launch. From left, brothers Seán, Michael agus Máirtín and sister Máire Mhic Craith. On right is Bríd’s parents, Bairbre and Peadar. Photo: Seán Ó Mainnín
