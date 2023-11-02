  • Services

Sean Kyne takes further aim at Inland Fisheries Ireland over “fishy” job advertisement

Published:

Sean Kyne takes further aim at Inland Fisheries Ireland over “fishy” job advertisement
Local Senator Sean Kyne has taken further aim at Inland Fisheries Ireland over the advertisement of a senior position.

Previously, he’s described the state agency as being “rotten with corruption” and “operated like a fiefdom” with little oversight.


On one occassion, he used the Seanad to make extensive allegations against IFI and said the whole affair is worthy of a Hollywood movie.

And speaking more recently, he took exception to a recent job advertisement.

