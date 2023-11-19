Sean Canney says Government has to be “more clued in” to needs of returning emigrants

The Government has to be more “clued in” when it comes to the needs of returning emigrants.

That’s according to Deputy Sean Canney, who was speaking during a debate on the housing crisis.





He raised a number of issues, including inadequate land zoning in towns and villages, as well as lack of wastewater infrastructure to support development.

Deputy Canney said overall, the market continues to remain dysfunctional.

And he also said we’re crying out for people to come home to work – but they’re then facing a particular frustration.

