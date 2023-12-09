Sean Canney raises concerns over Fodder Scheme for Shannon Callows
A Galway East TD says while the Fodder Scheme for the Shannon Callows is very welcome, there are a number of issues.
The scheme supports farmers who were unable to conserve sufficient fodder due to exceptional flooding this year.
But Deputy Sean Canney said it seems some farmers are being excluded unfairly.
