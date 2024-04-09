Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney has confirmed he will support Simon Harris in this morning’s Dáil vote on the next Taoiseach.

Deputy Canney met with Simon Harris last week, but says he only made up his mind this morning, hours ahead of the vote.





He feels stability is important right now, given the domestic and global challenges we face.

Deputy Canney told Galway Talks there’s one particular project he’s very keen to see brought forward under the current Government.

The post Sean Canney confirms he will support Simon Harris in Taoiseach vote this morning appeared first on Galway Bay FM.