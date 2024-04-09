Sean Canney confirms he will support Simon Harris in Taoiseach vote this morning
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney has confirmed he will support Simon Harris in this morning’s Dáil vote on the next Taoiseach.
Deputy Canney met with Simon Harris last week, but says he only made up his mind this morning, hours ahead of the vote.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He feels stability is important right now, given the domestic and global challenges we face.
Deputy Canney told Galway Talks there’s one particular project he’s very keen to see brought forward under the current Government.
The post Sean Canney confirms he will support Simon Harris in Taoiseach vote this morning appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Public consultation on South Galway Flood Relief Scheme expected by end of summer
It is anticipated the public consultation in relation to the South Galway Flood Relief Scheme wil...
Hildegarde Naughton in running for promotion in Simon Harris’s new Cabinet
Galway West TD and Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton is in the running for a Cabinet promotion today...
Bon Secours Galway announces €36.5m expansion plans
Bon Secours Hospital in Galway has announced major expansion plans worth €36.5m. The investment w...
Respiratory patients breathe sigh of relief as care hub slashes waiting times
Patients seeking treatment for the respiratory conditions COPD and asthma have seen their hospita...
Lights at ‘treacherous’ crossing kept residents awake at night
New flashing beacons at a ‘treacherous’ pedestrian crossing on the Clybaun Road have been removed...
Work on Pearse Stadium floodlights could start this year
Galway GAA is advancing plans to erect floodlights at the organisation’s flagship stadium in Salt...
4 million euro Brothers of Charity centre in Claregalway officially opens its doors
The Summer Lodge Respite House and Four Seasons Day Services in Claregalway offically opened its ...
Demand for city council to invest in community infrastructure in Ballybane
Galway City Council is being asked to make a significant investment in community infrastructure i...
Owner Pat McDonagh says baseless social media rumours about Charleville hotel very damaging
Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh says social media rumours spread about the Charleville Park Hotel, wh...