Schoolkids in danger from road blind spot

A North Galway junction, used by school children on a daily basis, has been described as ‘frightening’ – because motorists approaching the blackspot from the Tuam direction are completely blind to it.

The junction at Kilvolan – on the main Tuam to Headford road near Caherlistrane – has been inspected by senior engineers, but there is no clear solution to making it any safer.

There are around 25 houses on the cul-de-sac which joins the main road but the fact that the junction is just over the brow of a hill, motorists are often unaware of its presence.

The junction is located on the Headford side of Queally’s Pub and has been described by local councillors as ‘an accident waiting to happen’.

According to Cllr Billy Connelly, motorists are taking their lives in their hands when they emerge from this side road while it is also “a living danger” for children going to school.

“There are children and adults coming from this road that are either going to school, participating in sport, walking or cycling and they have to be so careful.

“When cars come over the brow of the hill, they often do not realise that there is a junction ahead of them. We have looked at it from an engineering point of view and cannot seem to come up with a solution.

“But doing nothing is not an option. Anyone who emerges from this side road are taking their lives in their hands and this cannot continue to be the case,” Cllr Connelly added.

A meeting of Tuam Municipal Council was told that the acquisition of land to make the junction safer was not an option.

“It is frightening,” declared Cllr Mary Hoade (FF) who added that it was an ongoing problem in that motorists or pedestrians cannot emerge onto the main road in complete safety.

She said that it was not safe to walk in the vicinity of the junctions as pedestrians could not be seen by motorists coming from the Tuam direction.

With the increase in the number of houses along this stretch of cul-de-sac over the years, it has made the situation increasingly worse. “We are in a stalemate situation,” Cllr Hoade added referring to the fact that there is no solution on the horizon.

But Senior Engineer Rachel Lowe said that the councillors should not give up as Galway County Council staff will revisit the situation to see what can be done.

She said that she feels very strongly about this particular junction and believed that there was a possible solution to the problem.

It was suggested at the meeting that a Low Cost Accident Scheme be applied for or warning signs erected to warn motorists of the dangers ahead.