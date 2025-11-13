  • Services

Schoolchildren march through Kinvara village to demand safe road conditions

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

1,000 Kinvara school children are holding a protest walk through the village this lunchtime to demand safe crossings and traffic management on the N67

Students, teachers, parents and residents are marching from Seamount College to St.Joseph’s National School and Kinvara Community Creche

They’re demanding immediate action from Galway County Council, as they believe the situation has reached crisis point after 20 years of campaigning

These schoolchildren explained their concerns to our reporter Saoirse Duhan

