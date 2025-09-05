  • Services

Services

School strikes continue across Galway amid ongoing pensions impasse

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

School strikes continue across Galway amid ongoing pensions impasse
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Strike action is continuing across Galway today as the impasse continues over pensions for school secretaries and caretakers.

Teaching unions say the strike is causing significant disruption at schools – and are urging the Government to intervene.

The dispute centres around access to public service pensions and other entitlements.

Demonstrators will gather outside the city offices of Galway West Fine Gael TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton this afternoon, for the second time this week.

And they’ll also protest outside the offices of her constituency colleague, Independent Junior Minister Noel Grealish.

This woman is on the picket line in Glenamaddy this morning.

More like this:
no_space
Developer behind Monivea solar farm "committed" to second public consultation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe developer behind a planned major solar farm near ...

no_space
City public lecture to explore natural beekeeping

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public lecture will take place at University of Gal...

no_space
€11m in EU funding for UG projects to improve medical treatments

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding of more than €11m in EU funding has been awar...

no_space
City Council introduces new rent scheme for social housing

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council has introduced a new rent scheme ...

no_space
No reprieve from City Council rents hike despite opposition by councillors

Many of Galway City’s 2,700 social housing tenants face two rent increases next year, despite eff...

no_space
New book captures unusual island colours

The colour of life on Inish Turbot is the subject of a new book by a Dutch man who has made the o...

no_space
A Vision of Colour from multi-talented Harriet

Painter and photographer Harriet Leander is currently showing her latest work in the city’s Daróg...

no_space
Elegance Redefined at BTs for AW25

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara The new collections are coming thick and fas...

no_space
Poppy Roas Sessions invite to feel at home with top acts

Acclaimed folk duo Without Willow and slide guitarist Tom Portman will play the Poppy Lane Sessio...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up