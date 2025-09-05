School strikes continue across Galway amid ongoing pensions impasse

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Strike action is continuing across Galway today as the impasse continues over pensions for school secretaries and caretakers.

Teaching unions say the strike is causing significant disruption at schools – and are urging the Government to intervene.

The dispute centres around access to public service pensions and other entitlements.

Demonstrators will gather outside the city offices of Galway West Fine Gael TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton this afternoon, for the second time this week.

And they’ll also protest outside the offices of her constituency colleague, Independent Junior Minister Noel Grealish.

This woman is on the picket line in Glenamaddy this morning.