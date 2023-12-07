School safety traffic warden approved for Claregalway
A school safety traffic warden position has been approved for Claregalway village.
Councillor Jim Cuddy has confirmed the appointment has been included in the budget for 2024.
Galway County Council has sanctioned the position, and aim to have someone in place next year.
The Independent councillor says there has been some dangerous incidents along the route:
