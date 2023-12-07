  • Services

Services

School safety traffic warden approved for Claregalway

Published:

School safety traffic warden approved for Claregalway
Share story:

A school safety traffic warden position has been approved for Claregalway village.

Councillor Jim Cuddy has confirmed the appointment has been included in the budget for 2024.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Galway County Council has sanctioned the position, and aim to have someone in place next year.

The Independent councillor says there has been some dangerous incidents along the route:

The post School safety traffic warden approved for Claregalway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
County council launches new fund to support community-led climate change projects

Galway County Council has launched a new Community Climate Action Fund. It’ll support commu...

no_space
Clio back with bold new look

There is new Renault Clio in showrooms with a bold new look and better technology and is availabl...

no_space
Northern Irish designer takes top sartorial gong

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara One of the last awards nights of the year to...

no_space
Galway In Days Gone By

1923 Danger to cyclists At the meeting of the Galway Urban Council on Thursday, Mr. M. J. C...

no_space
Two-bed apartment in student village

Sherry FitzGerald are handling the sale of a second floor two-bed apartment in the Cúirt na Rásaí...

no_space
Caution urged on farm income forecasts

A GALWAY dairy farmer and IFA representative has sounded a note of caution on projected income fi...

no_space
Confidence always shaken when Government is stirred

World of Politics with Harry McGee No confidence motions are part and parcel of parliamentary ...

no_space
Brave Shamrocks bow out to more experienced rivals

Clanmaurice 1-12 Shamrocks 2-5 SHAMROCKS were denied the opportunity to play in Croke Park ...

no_space
Galway company’s big win at HealthTech Innovation Awards

A thriving Galway health company took the top prize at the National HealthTech Innovation Awards ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up