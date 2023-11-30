  • Services

School places deficit in one County Galway area raised in the Dáil

The school places deficit in one County Galway area has been raised in the Dáil

Increases in population have led to some of the worst waiting lists in years in both Galway city and county


This causing stress for families and in some cases children are being home-schooled as no place became available

Pressure is being put on the Minister for Education to urgently address the shortage of school places

Galway East Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon referred to Athenry in particular when he raised the matter in the Dáil this week

He says the number of post-primary school places in Athenry needs a complete reassessment.

Deputy Cannon has called on Norma Foley to immediately engage with school principals

He has told the Dáil that secondary schools in Athenry cannot keep up with capacity demands without more support:

