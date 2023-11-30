School places deficit in one County Galway area raised in the Dáil
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The school places deficit in one County Galway area has been raised in the Dáil
Increases in population have led to some of the worst waiting lists in years in both Galway city and county
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
This causing stress for families and in some cases children are being home-schooled as no place became available
Pressure is being put on the Minister for Education to urgently address the shortage of school places
Galway East Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon referred to Athenry in particular when he raised the matter in the Dáil this week
He says the number of post-primary school places in Athenry needs a complete reassessment.
Deputy Cannon has called on Norma Foley to immediately engage with school principals
He has told the Dáil that secondary schools in Athenry cannot keep up with capacity demands without more support:
The post School places deficit in one County Galway area raised in the Dáil appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Signify Health and University of Galway create global case study for students
Signify Health has launched its inaugaral international hub in Galway City. This comes as they co...
Kylemore Abbey’s Conor Coyne named one of Europe’s most dynamic CEO’s
Kylemore Abbey’s Conor Coyne has been named in the top 20 most-dynamic CEO’s in Europ...
Deputy Fitzmaurice claims Ireland has ‘reached capacity’
Galway Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice says Ireland has reached capacity when it comes to people...
GRETB tutors praised for high quality teaching in new report
Galway Roscommon Education Training Board’s tutors have been highly praised in a new report...
Calls for Government policy changes to deliver affordable housing in Connemara
There are calls for radical changes to Government policy to help deliver affordable housing in Co...
Galway Energy Co-op to launch energy Master Plan in the city
Galway Energy Co-operative will unveil its Energy Master Plan in the city later today The plan ai...
Galway city had largest annual change in average rent for new tenancies
Galway city has had the largest annual change in average rents for new tenancies in quarter 2 of ...
Gaeltacht community’s cry – let us live where we’re from!
By Donncha Ó hÉallaithe A Conamara-born physiotherapist who returned to home after several yea...
Murphy’s a fully-fledged Magpie
Alex Murphy joined an exclusive group of Galway men to have played top-flight football in England...