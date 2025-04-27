School community out in force for ‘living tribute’ as stalwart celebrates 70th birthday

Craughwell National School recently opened its doors for a heart-warming celebration in honour of a beloved figure in the school’s history.

Former principal and current chairperson of the Board of Management, Pat Kelly, was welcomed back to the school to mark a significant personal milestone – his 70th birthday.

Staff, students, and members of the local community gathered to pay tribute to a man whose dedication and leadership left a lasting impact on generations of pupils.

The event, held in the school’s hall, was filled with music, memories, and heartfelt speeches, reflecting on Pat’s years of service and his unwavering commitment to education in the parish.

Máiread Dempsey, the Patron’s Nominee on the Craughwell National School Board of Management, offered warm words of appreciation for Pat Kelly.

In her address, she thanked Pat for his years of loyal service to the school community, noting that his contributions went far beyond the day-to-day.

She highlighted Pat’s trademark sense of humour, which, she said, brought light and laughter to all in his company.

School principal, Claire Urquhart, remarked that during his tenure as principal, Pat was known for his warm leadership style, deep care for students, and forward-thinking approach to school development.

Even after his retirement, he continued to serve the school community as chairperson of the Board of Management, guiding Craughwell NS through years of growth and change. She praised Pat for being a pillar of dedication, kindness and vision.

In a gesture of gratitude, Majella Megarity, Chairperson of the Parents Association, presented Pat with a symbolic gift that will grow and flourish for generations to come.

As a token of thanks for his unwavering commitment and care of all Craughwell N.S. children, a maple tree was planted on the school grounds in Pat’s name.

Ms. Megarity explained that more than just a tree, the maple has long stood as a symbol of strength, endurance, and protection—qualities that perfectly encapsulate Pat’s role within the C.N.S. school family.

Fittingly, the fruit of the maple tree takes its name from the Hebrew word Samara, meaning “guardian.”

“A guardian is exactly what Pat has been—a steadfast protector of Craughwell NS and its most precious treasures: our children,” she said.

Mary Moloney, a former deputy-principal of Craughwell National School, was also present for the occasion.

She praised Pat as the enduring “heart and soul” of the school, highlighting his kindness, humour, and unwavering dedication to education.

Known for his approachability and ever-present smile, she lauded Pat for lightening every challenge and enriching every triumph during his leadership.

“He led with warmth, wisdom, and a laughter that echoed through our halls,” she said, noting how his ability to bring out the best in others left a lasting impression on generations of students and staff alike.

Ms. Moloney also commended his steadfast commitment to the Catholic ethos, and his passion for faith, identity, and character in education.

“His work is far from done,” she noted, as she expressed heartfelt thanks for his years of service, ongoing support, and the enduring legacy he has built.

She closed her tribute with warm wishes for continued health, happiness, and many more joyful birthdays ‘for a man who has given so much to so many’.

In his own remarks, Pat Kelly expressed his deep gratitude for the celebration and his enduring pride in the school.

Speaking with heartfelt sincerity, Pat recalled his own formative years and paid tribute to a key figure in his childhood—the former principal of Craughwell N.S, PJ Callanan.

“PJ was someone who showed us what it meant to care,” Pat told the gathered crowd.

He recounted a vivid memory of Mr. Callanan driving half of his school class to a hurling match in Ardrahan, only to return later to collect the rest—a generous and kind act repeated regardless of whether the team won or lost.

In drawing this parallel, Pat underscored the enduring value of community involvement and the quiet heroes who make a difference behind the scenes – much like he has done for Craughwell National School over the years.

The occasion of Pat Kelly’s birthday was a fitting tribute to a man who has given so much to the school and the wider community.

As the celebrations came to a close, there was a shared sense of appreciation, and admiration, for a life devoted to learning, leadership, and service.

Pictured: Pat Kelly is celebrated by the Craughwell community on the occasion of his 70th birthday.