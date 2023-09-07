School bus service for Kilcoona Bunatober to return Monday after schoolchildren left without service
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A bus serving pupils in the Kilcoona and Bunatober areas is to return on Monday following a week of transport disruption.
Over 40 children were left without a bus to Presentation College Headford this week due to driver shortages.
Despite securing bus tickets, parents received emails a week before the start of term saying Bus Éireann did not have a service for the area.
Councillor Andrew Reddington explains how they managed to get the service back running:
