SCEP scheme ‘a disaster’ for West’s farmers

A GALWAY Fine Gael councillor and farmer has hit out at what he describes as serious problems with the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme [SCEP] scheme.

Headford councillor, Andrew Reddington, said that farmers were now finding themselves ‘caught between a rock and a hard place’ in terms of whether it made financial sense to buy in 4-5 star females – or take a cut in payments.

He said that farmers across Galway had received letters over recent weeks about penalties they could face with the scheme.

“One in five [20%] farmers in SCEP have received letters in recent days notifying them that they either do not have enough – or only marginally enough – eligible females to meet the scheme’s requirements,” said Cllr. Reddington.

He said that one of the conditions of the scheme was that females must be genotyped; have a minimum of 4 stars on the replacement index at the time of purchase; and be a minimum of 16-months-old on October 31, 2025 to qualify.

“Any farmer who fails to have 65pc of eligible genotyped females in their herd by this date will lose 20% of their total SCEP payment and will face a 30% penalty on the amount they would have received for that action, if compliant,” said Cllr. Reddington.

He described SCEP as ‘the biggest disaster of a scheme’ that ever came into agriculture as it killed the production of good continental cows.

“We have fine top Charolais cows who have no stars and dairy crosses with five stars. Teagasc gave a mid-term review of the scheme in July I last, and I didn’t see much criticism on their website.

“Farmers are probably going to take a cut on the payment. It doesn’t make sense for them to buy in at current prices.

“While weanling prices are good now it certainly isn’t anything to do with the SCEP scheme which hasn’t been a good one for the suckler sector,” said Cllr. Reddington.

SCEP was introduced in early 2023, with the stated aim of providing support for beef farmers ‘to improve the environmental sustainability of the national beef herd’. According to the Dept. of Agriculture, provided that all requirements of the programme were met, payment of €225 for the first 15 hectares and €180 for the remaining hectares up to the maximum payable area would be made. [Max claimable: €4,275].

Last December, a SCEP payout of €47.8 million was made to nearly 15,000 suckler farmers across the country, averaging out at €3,200 per eligible farmer.

Meanwhile, the one-year Beef Welfare Scheme, which opened for applications on August 13 last [closing date of Wednesday, September 24], can deliver a maximum payment of €3,375 to farmers [45 calves X €75]. The ‘actions’ involved are:

■ Action 1: Meal Feeding (Mandatory Action) – €35/eligible calf.

■ Action 2: Vaccination (Optional Action) – €15/eligible calf.

■ Action 3: Faecal Testing or Forage Testing (Optional Action) – €25/calf.

Pictured: Andrew Reddington: ‘SCEP a disaster’.