Scam callers target elderly in Salthill and Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are urging the public to be vigilant following multiple reports of a phone scam in the Salthill and Knocknacarra areas.

The scam which targets the elderly involves a withheld number with the caller alleging there has been a fraudulent transaction on a debit or credit card.

In the last number of days, sums between 800 and one thousand euro have been stolen.

Gardai are urging the public not to disclose personal information or bank account details.