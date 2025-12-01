  • Services

Scaled back city park and ride for Christmas week

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A scaled-back Christmas park and ride will operate in the city for Christmas week.

The traditional bus service between Galway Racecourse and the city centre was scrapped this year, amid unsustainable losses.

Instead, commuters will be able to park free of charge at ATU Galway at Dublin Road, which is located on an axis of several popular bus routes.

The free parking will be available from December 19th until Christmas Eve.

Talks are still ongoing with University of Galway for a similar arrangement on the opposite side, but so far there’s been no agreement.

