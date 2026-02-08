Saw Doctors’ different kind of record!

Published:
The Saw Doctors can claim credit for a different kind of record to the vinyl ones they’re more frequently associated with – because this record is for the longest .ie domain name in Ireland.
After Cork claimed that title a year ago with the web address ‘corkcorkcorkcorkcorkcorkcorkcorkcorkcorkcorkcorkcorkcorkcork.ie’, hitting 63 characters in length, a Mayo business has hit back with tongue-in-cheek address – taking inspiration from one of the Galway band’s most popular songs.
And ‘ohthegreenandredofmayoicanseeitstillitssoftandcraggyboglandsits.ie’ – stretching to 66 characters – is now officially Ireland’s longest domain name!
More seriously, a total of 13,932 Galway businesses now have .ie domains, with 2,373 new registrations in 2025 – that’s according to the latest snapshot from the .ie domain.
At county level, Galway recorded a 2.55% increase in its total database, with new registrations rising by 6.56%; nationally, .ie domains reached 332,984, up 2% year-on-year.
Overall, the .ie Domain Snapshot also reveals that construction continues to lead growth across the .ie database, increasing by 4.19% year-on-year to 12,861 domains nationally, aligning with rising demand for housing nationwide.
This is followed by Utilities (+3.54%) and Information and Communication (+2.89%), highlighting an increase in demand for infrastructure, energy and digital services.
Other sectors showing sustained growth and adoption of a .ie address include Arts, Entertainment and Recreation (+2.37%) and Professional, Scientific and Technical
Activities (+2.03%), reflecting increased online engagement from both creative and knowledge-based industries.
The study also shows a resurging grá for the Irish language. In 2025, new .ie registrations containing a fada increased by 69% year-on-year, signalling renewed interest in Irish-led branding and digital identity among businesses and communities across Ireland.
CEO of .ie David Curtain said that the figures showed that a website remained the prime digitial real estate for any business in Ireland.
“With over 333,000 .ie domains now registered and new registrations continuing to grow, Irish businesses are clearly choosing trusted, .ie web addresses as the foundation of their online presence,” he added.
“We can see this with Ireland’s construction sector, which is one of Ireland’s most vital industries.
“It has experienced the highest increase in overall .ie database registrations, as those within the sector continue using .ie addresses as their online shopfront.
“Social media cannot replace a secure website that a business owns and controls – the most effective digital strategies use social platforms to drive customers back to that trusted core, prime online real estate: the website,” he concluded.
Pictured: The Saw Doctors…inspiration for domain name.
