Saw Docs back at the Big Top

The hottest ticket in town goes on sale this Friday morning at 10am – and all of the expectations are that the Saw Doctors’ Galway Arts Festival gig will be completely sold out in minutes.

Having not played a Galway gig at all last year, the band announced that they will be back at the Big Top on Friday, July 24 – a return to the Fisheries Field where they last thrilled two sell-out crowds in the summer of 2024.

But the band’s manager Ollie Jennings confirmed that, this time, the Big Top gig is for one night only – because GIAF has already announced that Indie rockers James will play there on the Thursday night and there is already a big act earmarked for the Saturday night.

“It’s definitely just the one gig. The band are at a festival on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland before that and logistically this is all we can do. And indeed it’s likely to be the only gig anywhere in Galway next summer,” he said.

It’s already shaping up to be a busy summer for the band, with an appearance also confirmed for the Night and Day Festival in Lough Key Forest Park, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Saturday, May 30 – their first time to play there.

They return to the Isle of Lewis to play the HebCelt Festival in Stornaway on Saturday, July 18, and they do an outdoor gig at Salt and Tar, in Bootle, Liverpool on Saturday, August 15.

Before all that, the Saw Doctors will kick off their summer run of shows in Munich at the Technikum Club on Saturday, May 9.

Tickets for the Galway Arts Fesitval gig, priced at €59.85 (including booking fee). go on sale at 10am this Friday at giaf.ie or roisindubh.net.

Caption: The Saw Doctors…back at the Galway Arts Festival.

Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.