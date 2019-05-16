Savagery on the streets of Galway

Gardaí are investigating this serious assault on a young male that took place in Eyre Square last Friday, from which a mobile phone-captured video was shared widely this week.

Meanwhile, there have been warnings that incidents such as this pose a risk to public safety in the city centre and threaten to tarnish its reputation as a safe place for locals and visitors alike.

In a clip less than one minute in length, two young males are seen to launch a vicious attack on a third male outside Ulster Bank on Eyre Square. While on the ground, the victim receives multiple kicks to the head and torso from the two attackers, before they are pushed away by two other males.

The victim appears to be knocked-out at the end of the clip and is attended to by a number of passers-by and security staff from a nearby business.

A spokesperson for Galway Gardaí confirmed that they are investigating an assault that took place in the early hours of Friday morning.

“We’re investigating an assault that happened at approximately 2.40am on May 10 in Eyre Square,” he said.

He said that one male was hospitalised following the altercation, but was subsequently discharged with minor injuries.

