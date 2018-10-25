Sarsfields carry the day despite sluggish start in quarter-final

Sarsfields 1-12

Castlegar 0-13

HURLING games are often decided off the back of one pivotal moment, one huge score either side that can shift a game on its head and kill a team’s momentum in an instant and for Castlegar that moment came off the back of a rare misjudgement from goalkeeper Johnny Murphy.

Looking good, two points up with 10 minutes to play it was the city side that held all the cards until a high ball from Kevin Cooney dropped in behind Murphy and into the back of the net, the catalyst for a comeback that sees Sarsfields book their place in the semi-finals with a two point victory.

Murt Connolly’s troops were in control for much of the contest but eight first half wides proved crucial, leaving the door open for the East Galway side when in all reality it should have been welded shut. Coupled with just scoring once in the final ten minutes, Castlegar leave the championship on a very disappointing note.

From the off, it was Castlegar who came out stronger, winning the key battles across the field as their speed at turning defence into attack seemed to catch Sarsfields off guard, who may have underestimated the threat their opponents actually posed.

In a ten minute spell of dominance, they would hit five unanswered points to rack up an early cushion. Jack Coyne, Enda Concannon, Ger Farragher and Oisin Connolly all taking advantage of the breeze to score from distance.

Looking to really kill off the contest early, Castlegar would begin to target goals while showing an ability to create these chances in different ways, be it Coyne running through the heart of the defence or Dean Higgins being set up with a long range pass but both times Ciaran Dolan would make great saves.

