Saolta officials give new timeline of up to 12 weeks for new ED planning application

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Saolta officials have confirmed that a planning application will be submitted for the new UHG Accident and Emergency Department within the next 12 weeks.

The Emergency Department was designed to occupy two floors of a new five-storey block at University Hospital Galway.

There would also be a new maternity unit, comprising delivery suites, theatres and beds, as well as a paediatric ward on the top floor.

At a meeting of the regional health forum this week, officials advised stage one of the design process is nearing completion with the specific detail of the shell and core element which will be above the two floor ED to be finalised.

Officials confirmed that a planning application will be submitted following the completion of the design process in 8 to 12 weeks.

Saolta officials also confirmed that the ongoing options appraisal supports the development of a new accident and emergency department at UHG and not Merlin Park.

The long awaited planning application had been expected to be lodged this month.

Councillor Padraig Conneely says pre planning work is vital in this case to ensure the process goes smoothly: