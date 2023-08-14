Saolta issues statement as pressure mounts on ED at Portiuncula
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pressure is continuing to mount on the Emergency Department at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.
According to the INMO, there are 32 patients on trolleys this morning.
The figure of 32 for Portiuncula today is a very significant one, given the size and capacity of Portiuncula compared to UHG.
Both hospitals have experienced high levels of overcrowding over the last fortnight.
But while figures at UHG have been dropping, they’ve been going the opposite direction at Portiuncula – prompting a statement from the HSE.
It’s warning that patients who attend ED for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times.
People are reminded to attend their GP or out-of-hours service in the first instance, or consider the Roscommon Injury Unit between 8am and 8pm.
The hospitals accepts the situation is very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress caused.
More like this:
Accommodation investment and scholarship scheme suggested as boosts for Connemara Gaeltacht
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Investing in B&Bs is being suggested to counteract the declin...
Academy gives highschoolers a masterclass in leadership and Irish heritage
Imagine getting the opportunity as a teenager to spend a fortnight in Galway during its internati...
Galway voters could be asked to decide on directly-elected mayor
Voters in Galway could soon be asked in a referendum to decide on whether the city should have a ...
Gardaí make progress on sex assault on false imprisonment case
Gardaí have made ‘considerable progress’ in their investigation of an alleged sexual assault and ...
Craughwell has highest proportion of solar-driven households in Ireland
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Craughwell in Galway, and Dunshaughlin in Meath, have the highest...
City council investigating alternatives for €8m funding earmarked for aquatic centre
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is currently investigating alternative option...
40 jobs unfilled in schools across Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 40 positions remain unfilled in schools across Galway just...
50% of Galway Fire and Rescue Service Stations closed as a result of industrial action
The escalation of the SIPTU industrial action has resulted in the closure of 50% of Galway Fire ...
Killererin’s Ger Silke nearing the end of his Charity Walk from Limerick to Knock
A Galway man is nearing the end of his 180km Walk for charity from Limerick to Knock. Ger Sil...