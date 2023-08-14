Saolta issues statement as pressure mounts on ED at Portiuncula

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pressure is continuing to mount on the Emergency Department at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

According to the INMO, there are 32 patients on trolleys this morning.

The figure of 32 for Portiuncula today is a very significant one, given the size and capacity of Portiuncula compared to UHG.

Both hospitals have experienced high levels of overcrowding over the last fortnight.

But while figures at UHG have been dropping, they’ve been going the opposite direction at Portiuncula – prompting a statement from the HSE.

It’s warning that patients who attend ED for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times.

People are reminded to attend their GP or out-of-hours service in the first instance, or consider the Roscommon Injury Unit between 8am and 8pm.

The hospitals accepts the situation is very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress caused.