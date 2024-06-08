Same as you were for Conamara North

Conamara North is likely to return the same four Galway County Councillors it did in 2019, according to tallies.

Tom Welby (Ind) is on course to top the poll again – the Oughterard man is on 22.8% of the 94% of boxes tallied.

Sitting councillors Eileen Mannion (FG)17.7%; Gerry King (FF) 17.8%; and Seamus Walsh (Ind Ire) 19.4% all polling strongly according to the tallies.

The next best was newcomer, Manus Ó Conaire (Ind) on 10.9%. He polled strongly in his Gaeltacht area around Carna but it was unlikely to be enough to unseat the sitting four.

Next will be Tom Healy (SF) on 7.5%.

The ballots have now been sent to Galway Lawn Tennis Club to be counted.

A first official count is expected later this afternoon.

Caption: Poll-topping Tom Welby (left) going through the tallies at Leisureland this morning. Photo: Brian Harding.

For all of the latest election news, stay with www.connachttribune.ie