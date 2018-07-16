Salthill woman included among finalists for Miss Universe Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A young Galway woman is among the Top 30 finalists for Miss Universe Ireland.

23 year old Eleanor Whyte from Salthill will compete in the live final of Miss Universe Ireland at the Mansion House at the beginning of next month.

Eleanor has previously competed in Miss Ireland as Miss Galway where she won the sports title and finished in the Top 15.

